The Middleburg Humane Foundation has named Rose Rogers executive director of the nonprofit, which is “devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of abused animals and conquering the cycle of abuse through humane education.”
Rogers was one of the original incorporators of the foundation and has been a member of its board of directors and a volunteer since its inception in 1993. She succeeds board member Polly Gault, who held the post for the last three years.
The foundation’s new facility in the western part of Marshall is scheduled to be completed this month. It will be one of the region’s most diverse animal shelters, capable of housing cats, dogs, equine, livestock and small mammals.
“All of us at the Middleburg Humane Foundation see an opportunity to have a big influence on the surrounding communities through education and programmatic support and are thrilled to have Rose lead us in this exciting stage of growth,” Polly Gault said. “I’m excited about her next steps for the foundation, and I can’t wait to see where we can go.”
A spokesman for the the Middleburg Humane Foundation said Rogers’ hiring comes as the foundation implements a plan of strategic growth in grant-funded programs, development and outreach. It has held successful fundraising events, expanding into Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, in addition to the annual gala. It has also arranged a new partnership with the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech to expand the foundation’s spay neuter and shelter management programs.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to be a part of the Middleburg Humane Foundation team, which has done so much for the animals in need. The foundation is poised to develop its vision and build on the tremendous momentum of the past 25 years. I look forward to working with the team to bring the foundation to the next level, making a positive difference for even more animals and people living in our area,” Rogers said.
Rogers has more than 30 years of professional experience. She will be leaving her current position as business manager at BSI Professional Services and Solutions Inc, based in Reston. She holds a bachelor’s degree from George Mason University with a double major in accounting and business management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.