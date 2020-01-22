Hilleary Bogley, the founder of the Middleburg Humane Foundation, has left the organization. On Nov. 21, Bogley was informed by chairman Josh Muss that her role with the organization as court-appointed humane investigator was being changed from fulltime employee to independent contractor. Bogley turned down the job under the new terms. The foundation’s current executive director Rose Rogers stated that Bogley’s employment status change was due to a change in operating procedures.
In May 2016, Bogley resigned as the foundation’s president and executive director. “I resigned over differences in animal rescue procedures and overall shelter philosophy,” said Bogley. She declined to comment further and stated only that she “that she wants the foundation to remain strong and care for animals.”
Bogley’s involvement with the organization is well-documented; she formed the nonprofit in 1994 with proceeds from Scruffy’s Ice Cream Parlor in Middleburg.
She will continue her work as a circuit court-appointed humane investigator for Fauquier and Culpeper counties. Court-appointed humane investigators proactively intervene in cases where there is suspected animal abuse. Bogley has served in this capacity for Fauquier County since 1995 and for Culpeper County since 2007.
Virginia law permits humane investigators to investigate violations of laws and ordinances regarding the care and treatment of animals and disposal of dead animals within the locality where they are appointed.
Having an investigator on staff enabled the Middleburg Humane Foundation to respond to calls of suspected neglect. “Hilleary Bogley was the driving force behind the founding of Middleburg Humane Foundation and the development of many of the programs that were set up and offered throughout the years. Her humane investigations and assistance to our local community provided a much-needed service. We cannot thank her enough for everything she has done for the animals. We wish her the best in her new endeavors, and we are here to assist her any way possible,” said Rogers. Humane investigations and the chained dog assistance program, which Bogley also managed, will continue through a network of rescue organizations.
Bogley was the court-appointed humane investigator in 2013 during a contentious case of allegations of abuse and neglect at a Broad Run kennel, Canis Maximus, which at the time was requesting a rezoning permit by the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals. In the report filed by Bogley, she described the kennel as a puppy mill -- defined by the Humane Society of the United States as an inhumane, commercial dog-breeding facility in which the health of the dogs is disregarded in order to maintain a low overhead and maximize profits.
Bogley recommended that the Board of Zoning Appeals grant Canis Maximum kennel owners a license for no more than 12 dogs. The kennel owner sued Bogley and the foundation for $1.35 million for defamation in response to the report. The kennel owner ultimately surrendered 12 of her dogs to the Middleburg Humane Foundation for adoption. Her request for rezoning was denied 5-0. The lawsuit against Bogley and MHF was ultimately dismissed.
In 2015, Bogley was recognized as Fauquier County Citizen of the Year for her passionate advocacy for animal welfare. Nominated by Scott District Supervisor Holder Trumbo, the award honors individuals who have made exceptional contributions to their fellow Fauquier County residents or to the county as a whole.
Bogley is now partnering with the Culpeper Humane Society with support services from For the Cats Sake, Equine Rescue League, Middleburg Humane Foundation and many others, to continue her work as an animal welfare advocate.
In October 2019, the Middleburg Humane Foundation moved to its new location on 23 acres off Cunningham Road in Marshall. The land was donated to the organization by board members Zohar and Lisa Ben-Dov.
Bogley closed on the sale of the Middleburg Humane Foundation’s former shelter property at 4094 Whiting Road on Jan. 10. The county purchased the 4 acres for $299,500 to expand the recycling center and collection site. Bogley said of the old shelter, “It was a wonderful place we called Second Chance Farm. It was a special and very unique shelter where a wonderful spirit of helping kindness existed for too short a period of time.”
The property served as a safe haven for rescued animals from 1994 through 2019. “It will continue to serve the community in a new way,” said Bogley.
