Facing declining enrollment, an increase in financial aid requests and the economic implications of the coronavirus pandemic, the Middleburg Academy Board of Trustees announced Wednesday that the 55-year-old Catholic private school will not reopen for the fall. The school is located at 35321 Notre Dame Lane in Middleburg.
Closing the academy was an incredibly difficult decision for the board to make, board chairman Michael Hoover said in a statement on the school’s website.
“We are particularly sorry for the returning students who will not have the opportunity to graduate from Middleburg Academy,” Hoover said. “We are also saddened for the loss of a passionate and very talented faculty and staff, whom we will continue to support as they transition to new opportunities.”
Middleburg’s history stretches back to 1965, when it was founded as Notre Dame Academy, an all-girls Catholic boarding school. Developed on the former Hitt family estate, the school incorporated early 20th century buildings into a campus that also included new academic buildings and athletic facilities, according to the statement.
In the 1990s, the school transitioned into a co-ed day school, eventually becoming Middleburg Academy in 2009. Approximately 2,000 students have graduated from the school throughout its history, according to the statement.
Moving forward, the board of trustees said in a statement that it is hoped that the academy’s property will continue to be used for educational purposes. Board members are currently considering inquiries from interested parties, but do not yet know what the property’s future will hold.
“While this decision has been very difficult for all of us, we are hopeful that everyone’s lasting memories of the Middleburg Academy community can be of the joyous moments, personal growth and enduring friendships,” Hoover said.
