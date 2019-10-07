A Cedar Lee Middle School student allegedly “made statements related to a potential act of violence after an investigation into an incident earlier in the day,” according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
The statements were brought to the attention of the School Resource Officer and school administration Monday, Oct. 7. Hartman said the student was identified and the incident is under joint investigation by the FCSO and the Fauquier County Public Schools.
The SRO will be filing juvenile petitions asking for a criminal charge(s) as part of the investigation, Hartman said.
He added that “the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Fauquier County Public Schools continue to work together to ensure a safe school environment for everyone.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.