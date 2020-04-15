Warrenton Town Council candidate Michele Ferri said in an interview last week that she supports growth. After all, as an architect of more than 30 years, she understands the importance of building. But, she said, she wants to see “smart” growth, not “big” growth in her hometown. “I want to keep the ‘small’ in small town,” she asserted.
Ferri, 56, is running for the Ward 5 council seat against incumbent Kevin Carter. (Local elections are scheduled for May 5, but Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing to move them to November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The General Assembly will decide on the matter later in April.)
Ferri and her husband Bill Weaver live on Smith Street. She began renovating her historic 1830s Federal Italianate home in 1994 and has lived in the same house in Ward 5 for 26 years.
Ferri said she is “very much looking forward to helping to preserve the historic integrity and charm of Warrenton.”
The candidate said that she is concerned about the current draft of Warrenton’s Comprehensive Plan and its projection of a significant increase in population. “There’s no ‘small’ in that draft,” she said.
She said the plan needs to be well vetted. “The comprehensive plan as it stands now encourages building the wrong buildings in the wrong places. We need growth that will serve us well in the future. If we keep trying to bring big development into town,” Ferri said, “our town will no longer feel small.”
Ferri said she is a strong supporter of local business and pointed out, “If we bring in huge businesses, that’s not supportive of our small businesses.”
She said that with growth comes traffic, noise and crime. “Public safety issues are among my big concerns. Our town doesn’t feel like it used to. I haven’t felt as safe; there has been an
uptick in crime last 16 months. Decades ago, I didn’t lock my doors, now I do. I want to bring us back to feeling safe. I want to press hard for policies that will make us feel safer.”
Ferri has a professional interest in public safety as well. An associate and senior manager at LeMay Erickson Willcox Architects in Reston, Ferri has focused recently on design and construction of public safety facilities – police stations and fire stations.
Between 2005 and 2013, Ferri lent her expertise the town’s architectural review board – which she said was “very relevant experience for the work of a town council member.” Working with city planning, understanding city codes, she said, is invaluable to the job. Ferri is also a LEED-accredited professional with expertise in sustainable green building design and practices.
What can Ferri offer as a town councilwoman?
“I can bring attention,” Ferri said. “We have had a representative who hasn’t been paying attention to our concerns. I want to reach out to residents in our ward and get to know what people here want to see from their town council. When I’m able to knock on doors again, I’ll really get to know people here. I don’t know that residents are dissatisfied, but I feel we have not had a councilman who is paying full attention to the issues that our residents care about.”
She said she has never received a text or a knock on the door from Councilman Kevin Carter. “We haven’t had a councilman who is asking residents what is important to them.”
Ferri pledged to find ways to enhance communication for Ward 5. “Communication needs to be improved. The thoughts and feelings of residents of Ward 5 need to be heard.”
Although Ferri admitted it has been difficult to campaign while social distancing rules are in place, she referred residents of Ward 5 to her website, at Ferrifor5th.com.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
