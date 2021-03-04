Michael Sean Thomson named new chief financial officer of Fauquier Health

Fauquier Health announced Thursday that Michael “Sean” Thomson has been named as the new chief financial officer for Fauquier Health. Thomson comes from Methodist Southlake Hospital in Southlake, Texas where he focused on financial stabilization, financial improvement and strategic growth.
Chad Melton, chief executive officer of Fauquier Health, said, “Sean’s financial background and vast experience working in a variety of healthcare settings will make him a vital part of the Fauquier Health team.”
Thomson obtained his bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Kentucky. A resident of Fredericksburg, he has been active as a financial board member in the Chamber of Commerce a well as a board member of the Richmond Ambulance Authority.
“I’m very excited to join the fabulous team at Fauquier Health,” Thomson commented. “I look forward to using my past experiences to assist in the health system’s continued growth. Fauquier Health has an excellent reputation and has made significant strides in providing additional complex services, such as a new Center for Cancer Care, cardiac catheterization services, and a Center for Weight Loss – as well as robotic-assisted surgery – all areas I look forward to building within the community.”
