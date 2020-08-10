The Mental Health Association that serves Fauquier and Rappahannock counties has announced that Sallie Morgan will be retiring as executive director of the organization effective Nov. 1, and that Warrenton native Renee Norden will assume the executive leadership role going forward.
Norden is a mental health professional with more than 25 years’ experience working both in schools and in the community. In her current position as director of guidance and college counseling at Highland School, she “works with middle and high school students to foster healthy life balance and works with families to encourage positive relationships,” according to a news release.
“She collaborates with school administration to create and maintain programs that support mental wellness and works with mental health professionals to manage care for students who need support,” the news release said.
Norden is a Mental Health First Aid instructor and an active participant in the Mental Health School Coalition. She has experience as an Emergency Medical Tech with Warrenton Volunteer Rescue Squad, and as an Emergency Services clinician and a suicide prevention specialist for Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services.
“The Mental Health Association is delighted to welcome Renee Norden to our team,” Board President Tony Hooper said in the news release. “Renee’s extensive mental health experience, her skill as a trainer, her commitment to young people and their families, and her deep knowledge of this community will all be wonderful assets as she takes on the role of executive director.”
“The Association is also very grateful to Sallie Morgan for her leadership over the past ten years,” Hooper said. “This community has seen significant growth in mental health and substance use services during that time owing in part to Sallie’s vision and ability to bring together partners to identify gaps and implement solutions. We both celebrate the many successes to date and look forward to many more exciting opportunities to promote mental wellness for everyone in our community.”
