Sallie Morgan will retire from the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County at the end of 2020 after almost ten years as its executive director, said a March 26 press release signed by MHAFC president Tony Hooper. The organization has begun a search for a new executive director.
“Under Sallie’s leadership, the association has grown substantially in both the scope and the depth of its commitment to promoting and facilitating mental wellness in our community,” the press release said, noting the organization’s mission area expanded to include both Fauquier and Rappahannock counties during Morgan’s tenure.
Morgan became the executive director of MHAFC in 2011 after a career at Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services, where she was the director of community support services for 35 years.
Morgan said, “It has been a great pleasure for me personally to work with so many wonderful, committed individuals and organizations in this very caring community and to see concrete improvements in the services and supports available to local residents.”
She said that since the beginning of her tenure, “we have been able to bring community partners together to make real systemic changes in our community, reducing stigma, increasing the availability of mental health providers and connecting people with needed services.”
She cited a partnership with the Fauquier Free Clinic that, with financial support from the PATH Foundation, added full mental health care to the services available to the clinic’s patients. “Today, the clinic is a model for how mental health and primary care can be integrated to improve both psychological and physical health,” she added.
“We have also invested heavily in community education,” she said, “having trained almost 1900 people in Mental Health First Aid, and, recognizing the importance of identifying problems early, we have focused a great deal of attention on prevention and supports for young people.”
“There is still plenty of work to be done on all these fronts,” she concluded, “and I look forward to being a supporter of those efforts even after I move on from my current role with the association.”
Established in 1964, MHAFC is a “grassroots, nonprofit, advocacy and action group that works to increase awareness of mental health and substance use, decrease the stigma often associated with mental illness and addiction, and improve access to behavioral health treatment and supports,” according to the organization’s website.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.