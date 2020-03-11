Administrators at Poet’s Walk assisted living and memory care center in Warrenton say they are keeping close track of coronavirus recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Health Department, but those they care for are unaware of the nationwide pandemic. It’s one reason elderly people with dementia are considered one of the most vulnerable populations for the disease.
About 52 patients live at Poet’s Walk, a 60-room facility designed for patients with dementia. Most are in their 70s or 80s, said Iro Egharevba, director of resident care, in an interview March 6. Egharevba said that the administrators focus on being proactive. “We make the staff aware of symptoms to watch for. It’s important they know the signs of illness. And they receive training on how to properly wear PPE (personal protective equipment).”
She adds that wiping down surfaces is a priority as well. “While the residents are at lunch, the housekeeping staff is mopping floors and wiping down handrails. We tell our staff, ‘Everybody is a housekeeper right now.’ It’s an important way we can be proactive.”
Egharevba said that those with dementia like to wander. Poet’s Walk residents frequently may be found walking the facility’s four contiguous hallways, so handrails in particular are cleaned several times a day.
She said that the staff is told to stay home if they have symptoms, and families are asked to refrain from visiting if they had traveled to countries where coronavirus has been reported.
Normally, residents take trips to go out to eat, to enjoy some ice cream, to the library or other special activities. “We are postponing those trips right now,” said Egharevba. “If we want to have a pizza party, we are bringing the pizza in. We want to make sure they are safe.”
Egharevba said that services are provided in Poet’s Walk so residents don’t have to go out. A physician, podiatrist, audiologist and dentist all come to the facility. There is a salon onsite.
She said that if a resident were to display symptoms of coronavirus, he or she would be isolated in their room immediately. “We’d call the health department and get them tested. Specific staff would be designated to care for that patient, and that staff would be dressed in PPE.
“It’s especially important in this community, where there is cognitive impairment … residents can’t understand what’s going on … that we make sure they are safe.”
Egharevba was called away during Friday’s interview to speak to a family member who wanted to see a resident but had been traveling.
Social worker Carol Rose talked about how the memory-impaired can be particularly vulnerable in a pandemic. “And it’s not just this virus, she pointed out. Flu season can be deadly. It can progress to serious illness, requiring a hospital stay, which can progress dementia greatly.”
Rose said Poet’s Walk has not been hit hard by flu this year. “We’ve been lucky.”
She believes that good communication among staff and with families has been important. “I tell them, ‘We know you want to see your family, but we have to keep them safe. If you are sick, stay away.’ Last week, I made 173 phone calls to families, keeping them informed.”
She also helps arrange video chats between residents and family and uses technology to share photos.
Rose said that her first move if someone at Poet’s Walk showed signs of illness would be to call the family. The staff would also be notified.
She added, though, that working with residents who have dementia is a challenge under these circumstances. Although the residents may be confined to their room, they may not remember that and wander out into the hallways or common spaces. They have trouble, Rose added, with hygiene in general. “They don’t remember to wash their hands, and some can’t clean themselves properly after using the bathroom.”
Rose said that those with dementia often have very short-term memory loss. Residents may be told to go wash their hands before a meal, but by the time they get to their rooms, they have forgotten why they are there. “Their attention span is short,” said Rose.
Terra Brown, executive director at Poet’s Walk, said that the staff helps residents wash their hands with wipes before and after meals and after they use the bathroom. Sanitary stations are set up with wipe warmers so that washing hands is seen as a pleasant, comforting experience for residents and visitors.
She said that normal dietary practices are designed to kill germs. “Our regular practices will kill the virus. The key is following the process.”
She said that if one person were to contract coronavirus, the building would be under quarantine; staff members and doctors would be the only people allowed to come and go.
Brown acknowledged, “This is serious. Their immune systems can’t handle what you and I could handle. Because they are older, more fragile, they are the most vulnerable.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
