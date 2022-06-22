A memorial flyover in honor of Gen. Chuck Boyd, USAF (Ret.) of Marshall will be held Saturday, June 25, taking off from the Warrenton-Fauquier Airport in Midland at about 12:30 p.m. Boyd was a four-star Air Force general and a former fighter pilot who was shot down during the Vietnam War and held captive for seven years in North Vietnam. He died on March 23 at the age of 83.
There will be 16 planes in the flyover formation this Saturday – all T-34s. Boyd’s wife Jessica Mathews explained, “These are old USAF planes – T for trainers. In fact, they are the type of plane Chuck learned to fly in. They are such good planes: beautiful to handle and aerobatic … Along with many other vintage Air Force planes (Mustangs, Corsairs, etc.), they are now known as Warbirds.”
She added that the formation will first fly northwest toward Front Royal. At Markham they will hold before flying back over Boyd’s family farm west of Marshall. She said, “The full group of planes will make the first pass. Then, the new owner of Boyd’s plane will fly a slower, lower pass so folks can see his plane. Then, a group of four will fly the Missing Man formation in which one plane (painted in Air Force colors) pulls steeply up into the sky leaving a hole behind in the formation.”
The group will land at about 1:30 p.m. at the airport.
Formation flights are aviators’ way of showing respect and honor for someone, said Mathews. She said they are demanding to fly, requiring detailed planning, briefing and piloting skills.
This tribute was organized by William Smith, Boyd’s close friend and a leader of the T-34 community. Mathews said, “Smitty and Chuck flew formations together many, many times. Organizing and leading them takes an enormous amount of work. Smitty did all the heavy lifting.” She said that pilots on Saturday will come from as far away as Florida and Texas to participate in the flyover.
