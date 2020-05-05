Due to the COVID-19 statewide mandate, the Fauquier Veterans Council has decided to cancel its annual Memorial Day parade and wreath-laying ceremony in Warrenton. Memorial Day is May 25 this year.
An announcement from Memorial Day coordinator George Morgan, of American Legion Post 72, stated, “The Town of Warrenton understandably will not be able to issue the required permits for the Memorial Day parade, nor for our normal wreath-laying ceremony in the cemetery.”
He added that even if the permits were to be available before Memorial Day, there will not be enough time to make arrangements. He said, “And even if we did, we must still question the prudence in sponsoring any events that encourage large gatherings, at least for the immediate future.”
