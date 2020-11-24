Melody Glascock, 55, of Linden, has been indicted on one count of first degree murder in the stabbing death of Kelly Gray in Bealeton; Gray was killed in her apartment about 7 p.m. on June 18. The grand jury in Fauquier County Circuit Court also indicted Glascock on two counts of soliciting a third party to commit a felony. Glascock was arrested June 21 and remains in custody.
Maria Embrey, 40, and her son, James Embrey III, 20, both of Stephens City, were both indicted on one count each of being an accessory to the June 18 murder after the fact. Maria Embrey remains in custody and James Embrey was released from custody on bail.
The charges against Glascock were certified to the grand jury after an Oct. 15 hearing in general district court.
In that hearing, a man testified Glascock had asked him earlier on June 18 to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband on Glascock’s behalf; the man refused to help, he said.
Maria Embrey testified at the hearing that she and her son accompanied Glascock to purchase the presumed murder weapon and drove Glascock to the scene of the murder. However, she denied knowing Glascock’s intent to kill Kelly Gray beforehand, testifying Glascock bragged about committing the murder only when the three had returned to Glascock’s home in Linden.
Kelly Gray’s husband also testified at the hearing. He and his wife were in a three-way romantic relationship with a woman who was previously romantically involved with Glascock, he said. He testified he was away from the apartment at the time of the murder to run errands and returned to find his wife unresponsive and bleeding on the floor of their apartment.
The criminal complaint filed by investigators against Gray alleged that, in addition to asking a man to kill both Kelly Gray and Kelly Gray’s husband on Glascock’s behalf, Glascock approached another woman June 18 and “asked for a knife to commit a murder of Kelly Gray.” The complaint said the woman Glascock approached refused to offer any assistance.
The complaint also cited video surveillance footage that allegedly shows Glascock and both Embreys at the Bealeton apartment building at the time of the murder.
Fauquier grand jury hands down 31 indictments Nov. 23
Franklin Alexandria Benimon, of Warrenton, was indicted on two felony counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. He was arrested March 16 and was released from custody on bail.
Kenneth Daniel Compton, of Warrenton, was indicted on three felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested July 23 and was released from custody on recognizance.
James Samuel Embrey III, of Stephens City, was indicted on one felony count of being an accessory to homicide after the fact. He was arrested June 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Maria Dawn Embrey, of Stephens City, was indicted on one felony count of being an accessory to homicide after the fact. She was arrested June 21 and remains in custody.
Melody Dawn Glascock, of Linden, was indicted on one felony count of first degree murder and two felony counts of soliciting a third party to commit a felony. She was arrested June 21 and remains in custody.
Nicole Elizabeth Graham, of Front Royal, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested May 15 and was released from custody on bail.
Jason Sam Harris, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of failing to register as a violent sex offender. He was arrested July 6 and remains in custody.
Corean Julia Huntley, of Manassas, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug. She was arrested Sept. 14 and was released from custody on bail.
John Edward Jackson, of Warrenton, was indicted on one felony count of distributing a schedule I or II drug. He was arrested June 11 and remains in custody.
Jamie Kenyetta Marshall, of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug and one felony count of failure to appear for a court hearing. She is currently wanted by law enforcement.
Crystal Ann Mayo, of Bealeton, was indicted on two felony counts of shoplifting. She was arrested July 21 and was released from custody on bail.
Tishanna Noel McColgan, of Goldvein, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle. She was arrested Aug. 13 and was released from custody on bail.
Nicholas L. Scott, of Warrenton, was indicted on four felony counts of forgery. He was arrested July 29 and remains in custody.
Bryan Lee Signor, of Bealeton, was indicted on one felony count of malicious wounding. He was arrested May 21 and remains in custody.
Wayne Haywood Stribling Jr., of Marshall, was indicted on one felony count of possessing a schedule I or II drug with the intent to manufacture. He was arrested Aug. 13 and was released from custody on bail.
Brian Neil Stroud, of Delaplane, was indicted on one felony count of strangling causing injury and one felony count of abduction by force or intimidation. He was arrested July 9 and remains in custody.
Kierr’e Ivan Walton, of Manassas, was indicted on two felony counts of robbery and one felony count of armed robbery. He was arrested May 1 and remains in custody.
