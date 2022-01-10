Melody Glascock dies from COVID while serving life sentence for the murder of Kelly Gray

Monday, June 21: After about 1 ½ hours of deliberation Monday morning, the same 12-member ju…
Melody Glascock died from COVID complications at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 while she was serving a life sentence for murdering Kelly Gray of Bealeton on June 18, 2020. After the jury found Glascock guilty during a June 2021 trial, Glascock was sentenced to life for the murder and an additional 80 years in prison for soliciting a third party to kill both Kelly Gray and her husband, Chris Gray.
Glascock had been incarcerated at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Winchester since June 22, 2020, where she was detained while waiting for trial and sentencing.
She tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 22 at the facility and was transferred to Winchester Medical Center on Dec. 28 because of acute shortness of breath and lower than normal oxygen levels, according to Clay Corbin, superintendent of the NRADC. “As soon as the pulse oximeter reading reaches a certain level, our protocol is to send them to the hospital.”
Corbin said that on Dec. 30, the hospital returned her to the jail but she was sent back to the hospital again on Dec. 31.
Corbin said that Glascock had several underlying conditions. He also said that the hospital reported that she was not compliant with treatment protocols. “She didn’t want to wear the BIPap mask. She kept taking it off,” said Corbin, referring to the device that was delivering oxygen to Glascock. “They would explain to her that the mask was providing her oxygen but she didn’t want to wear it.”
Corbin said that Glascock had signed a do-not-intubate order. Corbin explained that the hospital was permitted to take life-saving measures, but she did not want to be put on a ventilator.
Glascock had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. Corbin said, "We had several [vaccination] clinics here but she declined to be vaccinated. She opted out of those clinics."
The superintendent said that since the pandemic started, some inmates have been released from custody for their own safety, “but considering her sentence, that was not the case here.”
