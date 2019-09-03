Sept. 15 will be the last day McMahon’s Irish Pub & Restaurant in Warrenton is open for business.
“As you may have already heard, it’s with heavy hearts that we announce we will be closing our doors for the final time on Sunday night, September 15,” according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.
The building is being sold by the owner, said Erica Fusco, who owns McMahon’s with her husband, Francis.
McMahon’s is at 380 Broadview Ave. It’s next to the site of the Cheswick Motel, which was torn down last December after the town of Warrenton condemned it. The Lidl grocery chain dropped plans in 2017 to build on the Cheswick site.
“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to serve the community,” Erica Fusco said when contacted Tuesday afternoon. “Our children grew up here,” during the restaurant’s 13 and a half years in operation.
“We love our customers. We love our staff,” she added. “Our customers are like family to us.”
Erica Fusco said she didn’t think that she and her husband would open another pub and restaurant elsewhere.
McMahon’s wants to go out with “a bang,” according to the social media post, which urges customers to “please stop in to see us one last time.”
Traditional Irish music will be performed from 5 to 8 p.m. on the two remaining Sundays, Sept. 8 and 15, and Pete Baker will play his last show at McMahon’s at 8 p.m. Sept. 6.
Drums R Russ and Kenny Hasty and Friends will perform on Sept. 13. They will be followed by the Elizabeth Lawrence Band will on Sept. 14.
