Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel will not run for a third term in 2023, she announced this week. She endorsed Michael Focazio, a Hume resident who is the current vice chairman of the Fauquier County Water and Sanitation Board, to succeed her.
McDaniel will hold an event 5 p.m. Friday at the Marshall Community Center to introduce Focazio to her constituents.
McDaniel, an accountant who lives in Marshall, was first elected in 2015 to represent the mostly rural district that stretches from Fauquier Springs in the south to Paris in the north. The unincorporated community of Marshall anchors the district and has been the focus of the most complex legislative projects, like the revamped Marshall zoning code passed in 2017 and the Main Street Improvement Project that, while first approved in 2013, did not break ground until last year.
Pointing to those projects as well as the construction of a new Orlean fire station, completed in 2019, and the county-subsidized project that will make fiber-optic internet connections available to thousands of rural Fauquier County residents, McDaniel said that the board has set in motion or completed her legislative priorities and that it is time to pass the baton on to someone else.
McDaniel emphasized what she characterized as a respectful and fruitful working relationship among county supervisors during her tenure. “It’s been a joy to serve on this particular board,” she said, because “we have what’s best for the county as our first priority.” Even when they disagree on policy, she added, “we work well together and show respect for each other.”
The most complex issue facing the district now, she said, is managing the limited groundwater available to the Marshall Service District, the 2.5-square-mile area designated for nearly all residential, commercial and industrial development in the Marshall District as a whole. The lack of water has been an issue for decades, and the county has gradually developed a network of wells outside the service district boundaries to address the problem. “It’s not a big service district, but we have some opportunities there for additional tax revenue in a way that doesn’t negatively impact the viewshed — but you need water to do that,” McDaniel said.
Focazio has a Ph.D. in hydrology, has served on the WSA since 2011 and retired last week from a three-decade career with the U.S. Geological Survey. McDaniel said that he is uniquely qualified to steer the county’s policies and create sustainable development opportunities in Marshall. “He’s well-positioned to take over, I think, and I certainly hope the voters will agree,” McDaniel said. “He’s essentially spent his whole career in some form of conservation.”
Like McDaniel, Focazio said that his priority is encouraging growth in the Marshall Service District to create a solid commercial and industrial tax base while keeping the rest of the district rural. “If you look at the magisterial district at large, you have the service district as a small patch of humanity ... in a sea of forest and farmland,” Focazio said. “We all love driving through Fauquier, and we want to keep it that way.”
Each of Fauquier County’s five magisterial district seats will be on the ballot for the November 2023 general election. Center District Supervisor Kevin Carter, whom the board appointed earlier this year to complete the term of former Supervisor Chris Granger, indicated this summer that he will not run in next year’s election. Supervisors Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Lee District), Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Chris Butler (Lee District) have not announced their plans.
