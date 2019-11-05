Mary Leigh McDaniel on Tuesday won a second term on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, beating Paul Petrauskas. She took 73 percent of the vote to 26 percent for Petrauskas, according to unofficial returns.
McDaniel represents the Marshall District. Her fellow supervisors were unopposed. Chris Butler (Lee District), Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), Holder Trumbo (Scott District), and Chris Granger (Center District) begin new four-year terms Jan. 1 with McDaniel.
Also running unopposed Tuesday were Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier, Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Hook, County Treasurer Tanya Wilcox, School Board member Donna Grove (Cedar Run), and School Board member Duke Bland (Marshall District).
Elected to the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District Board were John Schied, Arthur Gray Coyner and Deirdre Clark.
