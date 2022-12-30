Bruce McDaniel will become interim principal at Greenville Elementary School from Jan. 3, 2023, through the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. The veteran administrator will take over for Principal Tim Gardner, who will fill an existing vacant position in the Fauquier school division.
Gardner, who first served as the school’s interim principal in 2016, was later named principal of Greenville in 2017. In an email to the Greenville community, he shared how thankful he was to have been a part of the school community, according to a news release.
“We have amazing students; our faculty and staff members are extremely dedicated, inspiring, and caring, and we have families who are supportive and extremely generous with their time and resources. It takes all of us working together to provide this special school community for our kids,” Gardner said in a news release from the school division.
At a school staff meeting Nov. 28, Superintendent David Jeck praised Gardner for being an excellent principal and a strong advocate for his staff. Jeck then presented him with the Rising Tide award, the first time the award has been given to a principal.
The Rising Tide award recognizes people who go the extra mile, demonstrate selflessness, recognize needs and act on those needs. They do big and little things that are special and worthy of recognition from their peers, according to the school division’s website.
Jeck also expressed his confidence in McDaniel and the continued leadership of Assistant Principal Erika Kersey.
McDaniel has served as principal at Pierce and Grace Miller elementary schools. He has spent the last three years in administrator roles across the school division, including multiple schools and levels. Before his time in Fauquier, McDaniel worked as an educator for 28 years in Prince William County, 17 of those years as an administrator.
As interim principal, McDaniel is committed to building relationships within the school and engaging with the entire community. “I look forward to learning the needs of the school by working with staff, analyzing the school improvement plan and assessment data, all in an effort to drive instruction,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.