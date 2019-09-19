Mary Leigh McDaniel and her supporters formally kicked off her bid for a second term on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors at a gathering at the Northern Fauquier Community Park in Marshall on Saturday.
Democratic and Republican officeholders and candidates turned out in support of McDaniel, who represents the Marshall District as an independent. Fellow county Supervisor Holder Trumbo, a Republican representing the Scott District, attended, as did Republican Del. Michael Webert, 18th District, Webert’s Democratic challenger Laura Galante, Republican candidate for commissioner of revenue Eric Maybach, independent candidate for commissioner of revenue Angela Smith, Democratic candidate for the 27th state Senate Ronnie Ross and Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier, a Republican.
McDaniel cited as accomplishments during her first term:
A new fire station in Orlean has been completed.
A Hume cell tower now underway and other progress has been made to expand broadband accessibility.
The Marshall code of development, which while “not perfect,” will help guide growth.
Main Street beautification project, which “hopefully will got out to bid in the next 30 days.” The undergrounding of utility lines has been made possible by a $1.2 million private fundraising effort.
Economic development efforts.
Progress has been made on Marshall’s water supply.
Over the next four years, McDaniel said she wants to see the completion of Marshall’s Main Street project, “long term stability of our water supply,” more progress expanding broadband and rural land protection.
“We want to protect what we love. I’m committed to helping with that,” she said of rural land protection.
Les Cheek, president of Citizens for Fauquier County, called McDaniel “a jewel in the current board of supervisors’ crown.”
Galante said she’s found McDaniel to be “thoughtful in the way she attacks problems.”
Ross said McDaniel told him, “no more unfunded mandates” from the state if he’s elected. (Ross is running against incumbent Jill Vogel.}
McDaniel is facing Paul Petrauskas, an independent, on the Nov. 5 ballot.
McDaniel is a certified public accountant and is the managing partner of Updegrove, Combs and McDaniel in Warrenton.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.