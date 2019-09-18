The Virginia Cooperative Extension and Fauquier and Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are hosting a celebration to honor the late Mark King, “The Pond Doctor,” on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at the historic Marshall Schoolhouse #18 Demonstration Gardens, 7592 John Marshall Highway, Marshall.
“In 2017, Mark heard from his sister Diane King, a Fauquier and Rappahannock County Master Gardener, that the pond and waterfall were in need of renovation,” according to a Master Gardener news release. “Mark donated his talents and resources to rehabilitate the garden pond and waterfall into a place of beauty and a haven for fish and other wildlife. His company, The Pond Doctor, continues to donate materials and resources for maintenance and repairs.”
Fauquier/Rappahannock Cooperative Extension Agent Tim Ohlwiler will lead the dedication, which will be followed by refreshments. The ceremony will be held outdoors, rain or shine, and visitors are advised to dress for the weather. Some seats will be provided but attendees may choose to bring their own lawn chairs.
Parking is limited at #18 Schoolhouse. Additional parking is available at the Northern Fauquier Community Park or along Whiting Road.
For additional information, contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, ext. 1, or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.