The Virginia Cooperative Extension and Fauquier and Rappahannock County Master Gardeners are offering a presentation, “History of the Schoolhouse and Plant/Seed Giveaway,” on Saturday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the historic Marshall Schoolhouse 18 Demonstration Gardens, 7592 John Marshall Highway, Marshall (next to the recycle center).
Vickie Newell, a former docent for the Fauquier County Parks and Recreation Department, will explain the history of Schoolhouse 18 in Marshall. Hillery A. Braxton, a former student at Schoolhouse 18, will talk about what it was like going to this one room segregated school. Following the talk, Schoolhouse 18 Master Gardeners will be giving away extra plants that they have grown or divided and harvested seeds - all free to the public.
The “History of the Schoolhouse and Plant/Seed Giveaway” presentation is part of the Fauquier and Rappahannock Master Gardeners’ Saturday Afternoons in the Garden program, a series of horticultural classes held from spring to fall each year for the community. The classes are taught by horticultural experts and seasoned Master Gardeners and cover a broad range of topics – from gardening techniques and tips, to advances in environmental and conservation issues. The series provides local gardeners with innovative gardening techniques and best practices that they can put to use in their own home gardens.
The program will last 30 minutes and be followed by a short question and answer period. It is recommended to come dressed for the weather as the workshop is held outdoors, rain or shine. Some seats will be provided but attendees may choose to bring their own lawn chairs. Parking is limited at #18 Schoolhouse. Additional parking is available at the Northern Fauquier Community Park or along Whiting Road. Please do not park along Highway 55.
For additional information, please contact the Master Gardener Help Desk at 540-341-7950, ext. 1, or helpdesk@fc-mg.org.
About the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners
Master Gardeners are volunteers for the Virginia Cooperative Extension, who are dedicated to working with the community to encourage and promote environmentally sound horticulture practices. Visit the website for information on the Master Gardener program and upcoming events: www.fc-mg.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.