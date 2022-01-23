 Skip to main content
Maryland man killed, Marshall man injured in U.S. 17 head-on collision

photo_ft_news_fatal car crash_012622.png

Fauquier County Professional Firefighters Local 3762 posted this photo of a Jan. 21 accident on U.S. 17. The Facebook post read: "All members involved worked rapidly to access and transport the patient to an awaiting helicopter for transport to a local trauma center. Members from Station 1103, 1101, 1105, 1111 and wagon 1104 assisted in the effort."

 Fauquier County Fire and Rescue

A Germantown, Maryland man, died Jan. 21 at the scene of a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 17, two-tenths of a mile north of Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police spokesman, Sgt. Brent Coffey

A 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on U.S. 17 a little before 7 p.m. when it crossed a solid double yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram, said Coffey.     

He said that the driver of the Jeep, Gilbert F. Dzakpasu, 43, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Marshall man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The Marshall resident was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation, the spokesman added.

photo_ft_news_fatal car crash 2_012622.jpeg

Fauquier County Professional Firefighters Local 3762 posted this photo of a Jan. 21 accident on U.S. 17. The Facebook post read: "All members involved worked rapidly to access and transport the patient to an awaiting helicopter for transport to a local trauma center. Members from Station 1103, 1101, 1105, 1111 and wagon 1104 assisted in the effort."

 

