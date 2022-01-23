Maryland man killed, Marshall man injured in U.S. 17 head-on collision

A Germantown, Maryland man, died Jan. 21 at the scene of a two-vehicle crash along U.S. 17, two-tenths of a mile north of Interstate 66, according to Virginia State Police spokesman, Sgt. Brent Coffey
A 2021 Jeep Wrangler was traveling north on U.S. 17 a little before 7 p.m. when it crossed a solid double yellow centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Dodge Ram, said Coffey.
He said that the driver of the Jeep, Gilbert F. Dzakpasu, 43, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge, a 22-year-old Marshall man, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The Marshall resident was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation, the spokesman added.
