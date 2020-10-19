Several people in Bealeton Saturday reported to police that a man driving a Honda Civic stopped in the middle of Marsh Road, pulled a firearm from the trunk of his vehicle and pointed it at them. Several witnesses corroborated the story, said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Lewis said that deputies located the Honda Civic, which matched the witnesses’ description, at Catlett Road and James Madison Highway and identified the driver as Nehemia Yeshurun, 33, of Silver Spring, Maryland. A handgun was discovered when police searched the vehicle, said Lewis. Yeshurun was placed under arrest and taken into custody.
Stevens said, “Great job on the part of our communications division, relaying accurate information, which aided deputies in making a swift identification and arrest of Yeshurun. We appreciate the community working with the Sheriff’s Office to keep our community safe.”
Yeshurun was being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $2,000 secure bond at the time of his arrest.
