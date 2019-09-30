Following a five-month investigation, a man from Silver Spring, Maryland was arrested on Friday, Sept. 27, on two felony warrants of burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary. Charges are on file for two co-conspirators, but they have not been arrested yet, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Hartman reported that on April 28 at 8:44 p.m. deputies responded to a home on Briar Lane in Delaplane for an alarm check. They found a home under construction; the front door had been kicked in.
He said that a U-Haul truck parked in the driveway did not belong to the homeowner or the contractor and the truck was rented out of the Rockville, Maryland area.
The investigation led to charges against Alcides Rodriquez, 36: conspiracy to commit burglary/larceny at night and burglary at night to commit larceny.
(1) comment
Excellent work LE!!
