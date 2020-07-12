When MaryKate Behan entered Kettle Run High School as a freshman in 2016, she thought track and field meant running and nothing else.
Following her freshman basketball season, Behan was persuaded to try the shot put, a decision that changed her life. As a senior, she was second at the Class 4 state indoor championships in February with a throw of 37 feet, 10 inches.
She’ll throw at the University of West Virginia this fall and is the Fauquier Times 2020 Kettle Run Girls Athlete of the Year.
Over the past four seasons, Behan has emerged as a force by refining her technique. "I thought it was all about strength. Just chuck it as hard as you can. Then I realized how highly technical [throwing] is," Behan said.
She departs with 12 individual district, region and state medals in the shot put, all accumulated from her sophomore year on. She holds Cougar indoor (42-3) and outdoor (36-11.5) records in the shot.
Behan's friend Evan Torpy, a pole vaulter, was the first to steer her to track. Former Cougar throwing coach Will Yancey then used an introduction by girls basketball coach Ellen Allen. "He said, 'I think you would be good at it,'" Behan recalled. "I thought, ‘What do I have to lose?"’
Her first season was spent learning the basics. She had not given up on basketball yet, so when winter sports began in 2017, Behan could not decide on basketball or track. She did neither, before blossoming during the 2018 outdoor track season.
Behan took third in the shot and fourth in the discus at the district meet as a sophomore, drawing interest from Division 3 programs. As a junior, she was second in the district shot indoors and ninth at states outdoors. She was fifth (117-9) in the discus outdoors for all-state honors. She also was a two-time Region C medalist.
As a senior, Behan was the 2019-20 district and region champion in the indoor shot put before claiming second in the state. Her senior outdoor season was lost to the pandemic.
Although she’s had coaching and encouragement, Behan said honing her skills in a solo sport has been a journey.
"I never had done an individual sport before," Behan said. "It was just me. I can't lose because of someone else...no one can let me down."
Said Yancey, "She has put in a lot of time on her own. She has the will to work on whatever I want her to do."
Besides diligence in the weight room, Behan has displayed decisive nutritional choices. Forget vegan, she’s an old-fashioned carnivore.
"I love red meat," Behan said, describing dinner with friends where many order salads. "I might get a 12-ounce steak and broccoli. I need the protein."
Behan has gone from being an unnoticed freshman to receiving an array of stares when competing. "It can be very intimidating," she stressed. "You have to tune it out. A huge part is your mental state. I've lost meets just because I wasn't in the right head space.”’
Behan said she will add the indoor weight throw and the hammer when she competes for WVU. She hopes to find a career using her major in psychology and neuroscience.
"I don't have a concrete answer to what I want to do with the rest of my life," Behan said. "I just know I want to help people."
