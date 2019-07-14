Mary Walter Elementary School Principal Alex O’Dell said that when he started a program to teach his students where food comes from, he learned that many of his students had never husked corn before. When it came time to shuck the corn they had grown, he said, “They just kept asking for more cobs of corn. They were so excited. They had never done it before.”
During the planting process, he said, he would only give them about five seeds at a time. “They’d just throw them all down and come back for more. I learned that the first year. The plants were too close together, and we had corn growing everywhere… in the grass…”
O’Dell instead taught the students to place the seeds a hand-width apart, so they would have room to grow.
One year, he said, he had to replant because the crows got all the seeds. “One of the kids made a scarecrow.”
This May was the third year that Mary Walter fourth-graders planted corn in a 200-foot by 75-foot patch of ground near the playground. Another, smaller patch was taken over by the fifth-graders, who wanted to try a different variety of corn.
O’Dell said the idea is to give students a little taste of what it’s like to live like a pioneer, to augment in a memorable way what they learn in their fourth-grade Virginia history classes.
The kids help with the planting as school is coming to a close. When they come back in the fall, they husk the corn, dry it in the furnace room, cut it off the cobs, grind it, dry the corn flour and, at long last, make corn bread in the cafeteria ovens.
As a native of Appalachia, O’Dell said he has always been interested in the skills used by 18th-century pioneers. “There wasn’t a lot to do, pre-electronics, so I read a lot, and a lot of what I read was history. It was just a natural part of who I became, learning how to reproduce things the way they were done in the 18th century.”
He added, “In the modern way of life, the idea of self-sufficiency has disappeared. Students don’t have a clue where food comes from or how to take care of themselves. I want to show them there is more to life than electronics.”
O’Dell said, “If I had my way, we’d have a small farm right here on school grounds.”
Who watches over the plot while the students are on summer vacation? O’Dell said he does the weeding and sprays for the corn borer during June, July and August. He said he will also plant green beans and pumpkins for the kids to find in September. “If the harvest is good enough, everybody gets to take a pumpkin home. That’s the goal.”
