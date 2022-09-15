Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions enter here to gain access. If you are not a Current Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
As “Trip” Bopp’s parents looked on from several feet away, Martin Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and other felonies related to the April 2021 shooting death of the 24-year-old farmer in Remington. One of Martinez’ co-defendants, Jury Guerra was also scheduled to plead guilty but wavered at the last possible second, opting to take her chances at a jury trial with the two remaining co-defendants at a jury trial beginning Tuesday.
No plea agreement exists between any of the defendants and prosecutors, meaning that Martinez still faces up to life in prison. A judge will sentence him in January. His body at times shaking, Martinez responded “yes” or “no” in subdued tones as Circuit Judge James Plowman went through the plea colloquy Thursday that is standard with any guilty plea. Prosecutors filed a summary of their case against Martinez, but it was not yet publicly available as of press time.
Guerra wavered repeatedly as the moment came to enter her plea. Her attorney, Robert Jenkins, initially told the judge that she no longer intended to plead guilty to any of the charges. Jenkins and Guerra have had “multiple conversations” about her plea, Jenkins told Plowman. “Given the weight of the matter, it is a very difficult decision for her.”
After reviewing a summary of the prosecutors’ evidence for several minutes, Guerra finally indicated to her attorney that she was ready to plead guilty after all. But when Plowman read the first count — first-degree murder — and asked her how she pleaded, an emotional Guerra turned to her attorney and shook her head. “I can’t. No,” she said. Turning to Plowman, she added, “Not guilty.”
Asked if he knew how his client wanted to plead to the other charges, Jenkins told Plowman, “In all candor, I don’t know.” Guerra eventually entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy to commit armed burglary, but Plowman did not accept the plea. Instead, he will arraign her again at the start of Tuesday’s trial, he said, at which time she is not bound to plead one way or another.
Prosecutors have previously presented evidence to suggest that Guerra helped plan the attempted burglary that led to Bopp's death but do not allege she was present at the scene.
Darren Davis and José Pereira, both of Manassas, are also charged with first-degree murder and other felonies in connection with Bopp’s death. While prosecutors have yet to present evidence indicating which of the four defendants they believe pulled the trigger in the shooting, Virginia law makes it possible to pursue first-degree murder charges against anyone involved directly in a robbery or burglary that results in a homicide.
Prosecutors have in previous court hearings presented text messages, videos, cell phone location data and, in one instance, GPS data from a court-ordered ankle monitor worn by one of the defendants, to argue that the homicide occurred because the defendants were trying to rob a nearby residence but went to the wrong address. DNA and fingerprint evidence will also be part of prosecutors’ case, according to court filings.
Bopp, the son of a former high-ranking Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy, has no reported connection to any of the defendants. He was ambushed in his driveway, according to prosecutors.
Like next week’s trial, Thursday’s plea hearings took place in the Loudoun County courthouse; a judge moved the proceedings there because of security concerns in Fauquier County court facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.