photo_ft_news_Bopp murder_Martin Martinez_20210916.jpg

Martin Martinez leaves Fauquier County Circuit Court after a Sept. 16, 2021 hearing.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo/Coy Ferrell

As “Trip” Bopp’s parents looked on from several feet away, Martin Martinez, 31, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree murder and other felonies related to the April 2021 shooting death of the 24-year-old farmer in Remington. One of Martinez’ co-defendants, Jury Guerra was also scheduled to plead guilty but wavered at the last possible second, opting to take her chances at a jury trial with the two remaining co-defendants at a jury trial beginning Tuesday.

trip bopp

Trip Bopp, as he was remembered on the remembrance card passed out at the April 30 Celebration of Life.

No plea agreement exists between any of the defendants and prosecutors, meaning that Martinez still faces up to life in prison. A judge will sentence him in January. His body at times shaking, Martinez responded “yes” or “no” in subdued tones as Circuit Judge James Plowman went through the plea colloquy Thursday that is standard with any guilty plea. Prosecutors filed a summary of their case against Martinez, but it was not yet publicly available as of press time.

photo_ft_news_bopp murder suspects mugshots.jpg

(From top left) Darren Nathaniel Davis, 36; Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28; Martin Anuar Martinez, 30; and José Vidal Pereira, 31

