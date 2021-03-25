Marshall teenager arrested in alleged drive-by shooting

An 18-year-old Marshall man was arrested on one felony count of shooting into an occupied dwelling on March 25.
The alleged drive-by shooting took place in Frederick County, Virginia earlier this month, said Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured in the incident.
Fauquier detectives assisted Frederick County Sheriff’s detectives in executing three search warrants in the 8400 block of Ashby Avenue in Marshall. Detectives searched the residence and two vehicles, said Lewis.
Evidence was collected by Frederick County detectives and Jesus Sandoval-Arellano was taken into custody without incident.
Lewis said that the teen is currently being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
