There was a moment of levity during an otherwise tense citizens time during the March 12 board of supervisors meeting. “If there’s anyone who doesn’t agree with me, I hope that you continue to buy my product and eat my pizza,” said Giuseppe Dilisi, of Joe’s Pizza in Marshall, with a smile. “I’m a good guy,” he chuckled, to universal laughter in the packed meeting room.
Dilisi was speaking in opposition to the Marshall Main Street improvement project. The county is currently seeking bids for the construction phase of the project; a contract could be announced as early as this spring.
Seventeen others joined Dilisi during citizens time in asking supervisors to cancel the project, citing potential effects that would, in their view, be harmful to businesses and residents in Marshall: disruption in the flow of customers during construction, the narrowing of the Main Street by a total of 2 feet, and the 2 cent tax increase set to go into effect after construction commences.
On this last point, some speakers said that taxes would need to be raised, or the tax district expanded, to pay for the maintenance of the new sidewalks.
Perhaps the biggest applause line of the night came when Neil Corish, an engineer who rents an office on Marshall’s Main Street, said: “I like Marshall the way it is.”
About 25 people sporting blue “cancel the project” stickers filled most of the available seats in the meeting room, a show of force organized by the Marshall Business and Residents Association and Mary Wilkerson, the organization’s president. Wilkerson presented to the supervisors 126 form letters she said are signed by Marshall residents and business owners who support canceling the Main Street project.
Not everyone in attendance was opposed to the project. Four speakers voiced their support of the project and their confidence that Marshall residents and business owners would be able to overcome any difficulties during the construction phase. Three statements from Marshall business owners supporting the project were also read into the record.
Three supervisors – Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District), Chris Butler (Lee District) and Chris Granger (Center District) – said they do not have plans to vote to cancel the project, a position they reaffirmed after the March 12 meeting. Holder Trumbo (Scott District) has recused himself from matters related to the project because he operates a business in Marshall. Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) has not commented.
The project, which affects Marshall’s Main Street from just west of Frost Avenue to just east of Winchester Road, would move all overhead utility wires underground, expand and renovate sidewalks – thereby narrowing the street by about 2 feet from curb to curb - add crosswalks, improve signage and stormwater management and add trees and street lighting.
Funding for the project comes from several sources: $3.61 million from state and federal funds; $910,000 from donations and $583,000 from proffers (funded in advance by the county’s capital reserve). An additional $1.9 million comes from local matching funds: $545,413 from the county’s capital reserves and $643,272 funded up-front from reserve funds and to be paid back via an increase in the Marshall special lighting district tax, which would go into effect the year after construction commences.
The tax increase, which would change the rate from $0.005 to $0.025 per $100 of assessed value was passed by the board of supervisors in 2013 and would take effect in the calendar year following the beginning of construction.
