Josh and Amanda Brady of Liberty Waste placed first in the Marshall Christmas parade competition. 

 
The Silver Tones Swing Band, a local Fauquier 17-piece swing band placed second in the parade. Riding in back are Wendy Marie and Dave Shuma; Ross D'Urso is in the driver’s seat. 
Earning the Citizen Support award was Sky Meadows State Park Ranger Davis.  

 

 
