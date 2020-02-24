A Marshall man died in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 17 Friday night, Virginia State Police said.
The crash happened at 11:14 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, on U.S. 17 (Marsh Road), 150 feet north of Route 823 (Spring Mill Road), Virginia State Police said in a news release.
Police said a 2005 Ford Escape was traveling south on U.S. 17 when it ran off the roadway, went through the median, overturned several times and collided with a guardrail before coming to rest on the northbound shoulder.
The driver of the Ford, identified as Greggory O. Simmons Jr., 24, of Marshall, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Simmons died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.
Speed is considered a factor in the crash, according to the police news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
