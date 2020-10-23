A Marshall man has been convicted for threatening a state employee, according to a press release from the Division of Capitol Police.
Mark R. Wines, 53, of Marshall, was convicted Tuesday in Richmond General District Court on a single count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
A press release from the Capitol Police said that on Jan. 29, Wines was on the telephone with a Capitol Square operator when he directed an expletive at the employee and threatened to “come down there with a … shotgun.” The operator terminated the call before Wines could finish speaking. Capitol Police traced the call to Wines, who was arrested May 1, the release said.
According to the terms of a plea agreement, Wines entered a guilty plea to the charge, and he was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, the entire sentence was suspended for three years.
Wines also was ordered to have no contact with state or local government agencies via telephone or email. He must limit his contacts to in-person, by mail or through an agent.
"Capitol Police want to assure Commonwealth of Virginia employees that we will not tolerate anyone making threats against them, whether those threats are intended to intimidate or lead to physical harm," said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the division's chief according to the release.
He added, "We will investigate all such matters and work with prosecutors to bring those responsible to justice."
