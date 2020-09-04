A Marshall man was charged yesterday with domestic assault, destruction of property, obstruction of justice and drunk in public as the result of an incident at a home on Rectortown Road in Marshall, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Lewis explained that when deputies arrived at the home in response to a complaint of a domestic incident in progress, they found a victim who claimed that the suspect assaulted a family member, damaged personal property and was under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. Upon deputies' arrival, the suspect fled the scene, said Lewis.
When deputies returned to the address with arrest warrants, they deployed a K9 team to locate William Teel, 22, of Marshall, the police spokesman said. The search team found Teel at a nearby pond, said Lewis, who added that Teel resisted arrest. The suspect is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond.
