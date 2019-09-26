A Marshall man has been charged with animal cruelty, a class 1 misdemeanor, as the result of an investigation into a sick and injured horse, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
FCSO’s Animal Control Unit was notified of an injured horse in a field on Ada Road near Marshall in early August. Sgt. David Lee responded to the complaint with a licensed veterinary technician and located the injured horse, Hartman said.
The horse was found to be emaciated, severely dehydrated and suffering from several wounds. It was determined that a veterinarian should be consulted. The doctor arrived at the field and made the decision to euthanize the animal at that time.
Hartman said that as a result of the investigation, Lee obtained a warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Phillip Edward Wine, 84, of Marshall, was charged with animal cruelty. The warrant was served and Wine was released on his signature to appear in court.
Anyone who suspects animal cruelty anywhere in Fauquier County can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300 and report it. Hartman said, “The Sheriff’s Animal Control Unit takes these matters very seriously and will conduct a comprehensive investigation into these complaints.”
