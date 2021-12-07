Marshall man arrested on multiple assault charges

A Marshall man was arrested Dec. 6 after allegedly assaulting multiple people and obstructing law enforcement.
Cody Casey, 28, has been charged with assault, domestic assault and obstruction, according to Lt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 6, witnesses on Colston Road in Marshall saw a man, later identified as Casey, “arguing and fighting” with a woman in the street outside his residence, said Lewis.
During the altercation, Casey was allegedly holding the woman on the ground. A neighbor intervened to pull Casey away, according to a criminal complaint filed with Casey’s arrest. Casey then “assaulted [the neighbor] several times by shoving him,” the complaint said.
By the time Fauquier sheriff’s deputies arrived and spoke with witnesses, Casey had gone back inside his residence, the complaint said. Deputies announced their presence at the front door and entered the home, said Lewis. They eventually found Casey hiding under a bed on the second floor, the complaint said.
While deputies attempted to arrest Casey, the deputy “detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person and that he was unsteady on his feet. He also had slurred speech,” the complaint said.
“After [Casey] was brought outside and put into a cruiser,” the complaint continued, “he began to resist by kicking the doors open.”
Casey was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where he remains in custody with no bond, said Lewis.
