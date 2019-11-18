After an altercation at a Marshall business last Thursday, a Marshall man was arrested for allegedly attacking the business owner with a knife, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
On Nov. 14, about 6:13 p.m., sheriff’s office deputies responded to a business on West Main Street in Marshall for a disturbance. Hartman said it was alleged that a man was talking loudly on a cellphone in the business using profane language. A verbal altercation between that man and two other patrons then turned physical, he said.
Investigation revealed that after the owner sent the parties outside, the man who had been using profane language produced a knife and then assaulted the business owner as well.
Rolletti White Jr., 41, of Marshall, was arrested on three counts of assault and battery, Hartman added.
Warrants were obtained and White was located in Prince William County and served.
