Marshall man arrested for assault after confrontation with police

A 30-year-old Marshall man was arrested on Thursday, May 27 for assault, felony assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies arrived at a home on the 8400 block of Ashby Avenue in Marshall at about 7:15 p.m. to attempt to locate Cory Slusser on an outstanding warrant from Rockingham County for simple assault, Lewis said. When deputies arrived, they found Slusser and explained to him why they were there. Slusser told the deputies that he was not going with law enforcement, according to Lewis.
While deputies attempted to take him into custody, Slusser resisted and allegedly struck a deputy in the chest, Lewis said. Deputies were able to gain control of Slusser and took him into custody. During the confrontation, a sheriff’s deputy sustained minor abrasions to his arm.
Lewis said that Slusser is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
