Marshall man arrested for abduction after hours-long stand-off

For several hours Monday night, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies shut down Atoka Road and Rector Lane near John S. Mosby Highway between Upperville and Middleburg as they dealt with a man who had barricaded himself in a home with another person, holding them against their will, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the FCSO.
Lewis said that John Klepper, 42, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with felony abduction in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 18.
Sheriff’s deputies responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a home behind Atoka Market, at the 1400 block of Atoka Road, for a domestic disturbance. Deputies made contact with Klepper at the front door and attempted to talk with him.
During the investigation, deputies learned that Klepper had been physically preventing a person in the house from leaving or using the bathroom throughout the day, Lewis said. There was no weapon involved.
Sheriff’s deputies, in collaboration with the Virginia State Police, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, established a perimeter around the home. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiation Team made several attempts to contact Klepper.
Throughout the stand-off, Klepper would begin to comply with the deputies’ commands, then stop and retreat back into the house. The victim managed to escape the residence soon after police arrived, while deputies were engaged with Klepper, said Lewis. “While engaged with Klepper, the victim came out of the front door to waiting deputies,” he said.
The road was opened to traffic at about 10:30 p.m.
In the early morning hours on May 18, sheriff’s deputies once again engaged with Klepper and were able to maintain a dialogue with him; he was taken into custody without incident.
He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
Klepper is a convicted felon, having pleaded “no contest” in Loudoun County to one felony count of forgery in 2005. In 2012, he was convicted on two misdemeanor charges in Fauquier County: destruction of property and public intoxication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.