The Marshall Main Street improvement project is poised to move ahead, despite opposition from some Marshall business owners and residents. The county is in the process of soliciting bids for the project, which could begin this spring or summer. The total cost for the project is $6.29 million, all of which has already been funded.
The project, which affects Marshall’s Main Street from just west of Frost Avenue to just east of Winchester Road, would move all overhead utility wires underground, expand sidewalks – narrowing the street by about 1 foot -- add crosswalks, improve signage and add trees and street lighting.
Funding for the project comes from several sources: $3.61 million from state and federal funds; $910,000 from donations and $583,000 from proffers (funded in advance by the county’s capital reserve). An additional $1.19 million comes from local matching funds: $545,413 from the county’s capital reserves and $643,272 is funded up-front from reserve funds and will be paid back via an increase in the Marshall special lighting district tax. The tax increase would go into effect the year after construction commences.
The increase, which would change the rate from $0.005 to $0.025 per $100 of assessed value, was passed by the board of supervisors in 2013. Under the new levy, real estate owners would pay annually $25 per $100,000 of assessed value, up from $5.
Minutes from 2013 public hearings about the tax increase show that most citizens who spoke at the hearings supported the levy.
Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall District) said that the project would further Marshall’s role as a “concise economic engine,” calling the project a “win-win for everyone.” She said that, in her view, the project would be an “incentive for investment” and that property values would increase.
McDaniel said that she would not support the project if she did not feel that there was broad community support. She said that 19 property owners along Main Street had already signed easements for the project. She also stressed that there would be two-way traffic on the relevant stretch of road during the entire construction process, and that efforts would be made to minimize the effect of construction.
The opposition
Opposition to the project is led by the Marshall Business and Residents Association. Since Marshall is not an incorporated town, the nonprofit community group formed in 2004 to apply for grants related to improvement projects. The organization had 40 members as of the end of 2019, including a five-member board of directors.
MBRA President Mary Wilkerson and her daughter, Mary Elizabeth Wilkerson, who serves as the organization’s secretary, have organized a vocal bloc of opposition to the project. The MBRA’s position is that the county should cancel the project entirely before any contracts are awarded, and instead “improve Main Street with low-to-no-cost ways,” said Mary Wilkerson.
The increase in the lighting district tax is one point of concern, said Mary Wilkerson. She said that she and others are concerned that taxes in the special district will increase further once the project commences. She said that supervisors have told her that they will need to increase the special-district tax to pay for ongoing maintenance, but McDaniel denies telling the organization that the special-district tax will be increased to pay for maintenance.
Of even greater concern, Wilkerson said, are the effects of the construction itself. She said that the project would “completely dig up” sidewalks, potentially damaging the foundations of buildings along Main Street. And she said that businesses on Main Street would suffer from decreased traffic during construction. She said that this would force many to close and sell their properties to real estate developers and other investors.
The project “would not have a long-term benefit” for the community, Wilkerson said, adding that she thinks investors and real-estate developers will be the only ones to profit if the project goes forward. “We need to be set free from this boondoggle project,” she said.
“Marshall has already been bustling. We have already been drawing business,” she continued.
Wilkerson argued for an “alternative plan” that would have VDOT re-pave Main Street and make repairs to existing sidewalks. “VDOT would repair sidewalks and certain curves, and re-mark sidewalks,” she said, adding that the MBRA has looked into the possibility of installing streetlights using private funding.
At a March 2 meeting of the MBRA, Wilkerson told the roughly 40 people gathered that the project is a “wasteful bait-and-switch money pit” that would force businesses to close and make it impossible for some low-income residents to stay in Marshall.
“We don’t think that making people homeless or forcing them to leave is the right thing to do,” Wilkerson said. “We have reasonably priced housing in Marshall. We don’t want to disrupt that.”
Laure Carter, the owner of Basement Cuts on East Main Street, attended the meeting. She said she is especially concerned that, as property values go up after the completion of the project, rents will increase as well, forcing businesses like hers out of Marshall. “The ones that can afford this [project] are the ones that are doing this,” she said.
Marshall resident Deanna Holmes attended with her mother, Barbara Hoylman, who owns Bears Soft Serve on East Main Street, outside of the project area. Hoylman maintained that through-traffic will decrease significantly during construction. “They are not going to come through town,” she said. At the February board of supervisors meeting, Hoylman said that the project would “destroy” her business.
Mary Wilkerson claims that “they [supervisors] don’t know how many people don’t want this [project].” The MBRA encourages those opposed to the project to attend the next board of supervisors meeting on March 12 at 6:30 p.m. in Warrenton’s Warren Green Building.
Wilkerson acknowledged that not everyone in Marshall is opposed to the project. “There are some [in favor],” she said, “but that’s not my focus.” She added her priority is giving people opposed to the project a voice.
Support
Neal Wavra, owner of Field & Main restaurant near the corner of Main Street and Frost Avenue, called the project a “no brainer,” adding that the improvements would increase Marshall’s appeal to customers who come from out of town to spend money at businesses like his. He said that he regularly hears from customers who say that they enjoy Marshall, but that improvements would help make it a more attractive destination.
“I walked to the bank today and I almost tripped,” Wavra said. “That’s not a sidewalk.” He added that “values will increase for those who are already here” and that the project would “100%” be a net benefit to his business. He acknowledged the construction presents challenges, but said he is confident business owners can overcome them by working together.
“We are going to make sure we mitigate” any difficulties the construction presents, he said. “We can thrive through the construction process.”
Anne Michael Greene is a realtor with Washington Fine Properties; her Main Street office is just outside the project area.
Greene said she understands the concerns of some Marshall stakeholders, but maintained the project would be a benefit to businesses and residents in the long run. “We’re providing thoughtful solutions to the pain points,” she said. “We’re trying to make it productive.”
She said that, in her experience as a realtor, the promise of an improvement project on Main Street has been a major selling point for potential buyers. “That came up time and time again,” she said. “I heard that from so many buyers.”
“Why would anyone not support this project?” she asked rhetorically, citing specifically the addition of “proper crosswalks,” sidewalk “bump-outs” at intersections and designated parking spaces.
Will Duhring, of Durhing Construction, said that he is “more concerned about leaving the street and sidewalks as they are.” He said he also understands some peoples’ concerns but said, “they are investing in making sure any problems are addressed up front,” adding that the streetscape project in Middleburg provides some lessons for negative impacts to avoid.
Overall, he said, “this is a very well thought out process” that would “no question” benefit his business and the economic vitality of Marshall. He said he is also supportive of the project because it will “add an incredible amount of safety.” He cited the narrowing of the road specifically, arguing that the reduced width would force drivers to slow down and be more cautious while navigating Main Street.
Both Greene and Duhring are part of an informal group called the Marshall Main Street Improvement Committee, comprised of “supportive citizens, business owners and property owners.” The goal of the group, they said, is to work with the county during the construction process to mitigate as much as possible any negative impacts and facilitate mutual support among businesses. “We’re all trying to find a solution – that’s what it’s all about,” Greene said.
The Improvement Committee will have meetings open to the public on March 16 and 30 at 8390 W. Main St. in Marshall. Both meetings are from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Three supervisors -- McDaniel, Chris Butler (Lee District) and Chris Granger (Center District) -- said they have no plans to vote for the project's cancellation. Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District) did not return a request for comment. Holder Trumbo (Scott District) is recusing himself from the matter because he owns a business in the proposed project area.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
