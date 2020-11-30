The Marshall Business and Residents Association’s annual Marshall Christmas Parade will continue this year, as a “drive-by wave parade,’ due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The wave parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5.
Participants can’t gather outside to watch the parade, but are encouraged to watch from their vehicles parked on Main Street, from a seat at one of the Main Street businesses, or from their own home or business.
Those who want to enter their vehicle to drive in the parade should visit www.marshallva.org or call 540-364-3400 for more information.
