Incumbent Del. Michael Webert cited successes cutting red tape and regulations, securing money for schools without raising taxes, boosting horse racing, and supporting farmers during a candidates’ forum with Laura Galante, his opponent running to represent the 18th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Both Webert, a Republican seeking his fifth two-year term, and Galante are from Marshall. They answered questions from a panel of journalists for an hour in front of a hometown audience of about 175 in the Marshall Community Center.
The 18th District includes parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Warren counties and all of Rappahannock County. The election is on Nov. 5.
During opening statements, both candidates mentioned their backgrounds in farming. Webert manages a family farm. Galante was a 4-H member as a girl and is an adult leader. She said the 9/11 terror attacks led to her career choice to become a cybersecurity analyst in the government and private sectors.
Galante, a Democrat, said more should be done to increase educational and job opportunities in skilled trades, make health care more available and affordable, increase teacher pay and expand broadband access that’s critical for conducting business and for students to do schoolwork at home.
On the broadband question, Webert said that while the state has a role in providing funds for broadband expansion, local governments should determine how best to spend funds to bring service over the “last mile” to users. Counties could partner with utilities to extend service, he suggested.
Agriculture
Webert said more can be done to support small farmers, such as helping them sell what they produce locally. He cited the case of local poultry farmer Jesse Straight, who Webert said he helped connect with local restaurants.
Galante said farmers need help diversifying what they produce and where they sell it so that they aren’t dependent on one country like China, which retaliated against U.S. imports after the U.S. raised tariffs. U.S. soybean producers were particularly hurt by the retaliation.
“We need to help local farmers sell directly to consumers. We need to crack that nut,” said Galante. She suggested one way would be to get food from local farmers into school lunch programs. “Kids in Rappahannock could be eating Rappahannock apples; students in Fauquier would eat Fauquier meat,” she said. A portion of state funds that purchase food for school lunches could be used to enable that, she suggested.
Gun safety
Galante said that while she supports the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms, she supports extending background checks to include sales through the internet. She supports red flag laws designed to confiscate guns from someone deemed a risk, after due process hearing. She said there is a lot of confusion about what is an assault weapon and that she’d have to see a specific proposal before deciding whether to endorse regulating them.
“What we need are common sense measures,” Galante said. She noted that Webert serves on the House’s militia, police and public safety committee where “bills go to die” when they involve regulating guns, she said.
Webert said that his hunting rifle would be deemed an assault weapon under a bill proposed, but not enacted, during a special session of the state legislature called for by Gov. Ralph Northam after the mass shooting incident at a municipal building in Virginia Beach. The session adjourned after 90 minutes without taking up any gun legislation.
Webert said the commonwealth’s attorney association “had due process concerns” about a proposed red flag bill in the state legislature.
Webert wondered how many of the 72,000 individuals who had failed a background check when they tried to buy a gun in 2010 were prosecuted. (In a follow-up email the day after the forum he explained it’s a crime to lie on the firearms transaction record form and that there’s a clear warning on it. He said only 30 of the 72,000 who failed the background check were prosecuted.)
He said he and former Del. Scott Lingamfelter worked on legislation that successfully enabled putting school resource officers in every school in Fauquier County, with additional funding provided by the county.
Webert said the governor’s office “refused to negotiate” the wording of a bill that would have added preschools to school campuses where guns couldn’t be brought.
“An off-duty police officer picking up his child couldn’t bring a gun” under the overly restrictive language, Webert said. “It’s either their way or the highway and we’re not allowed to negotiate.”
Climate change
Webert said he supports incentives for clean energy production but is concerned about efforts to address climate change that would result in higher utility bills that would burden consumers less able to afford them.
Galante said investment in green energy also has the benefit of creating jobs in producing clean energy products.
Abortion
Neither candidate saw the need to support a bill that would eliminate the requirement that second-term abortions be performed in a hospital and that two physicians concur that an abortion is needed to preserve the mother’s health.
Webert said he opposes the bill because of the removal of restrictions.
Galante referred to a study that says the number of abortions in the state declined 42 percent between 2011 and 2017. She called for better access to contraceptives to prevent pregnancy.
Marijuana decriminalization
Neither candidate said they supported decriminalizing recreational marijuana use but did support its medicinal use.
Minimum wage
Galante said she supports increasing the state’s minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour. “That’s too low,” she said.
Webert said he opposed doing so, citing the increased cost to businesses. In his own business, he said he pays those who work for him well because they work hard every day, including Sundays and the 4th of July.
Education
Galante said she supports a change in the land use value assessment system that taxes land in agricultural forest, horticulture and open space use at a lower rate because owners have given up their development potential. Counties like Fauquier that have more land in such designated areas receive less state funding.
Galante said she supported changing the formula.
Webert said the problem is overwhelming support for the current formula from legislators from larger counties that receive a larger share of state funding.
Marshall District supervisors race
The second half of the candidates forum featured incumbent Fauquier County Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel, running as an independent for her second four-year term. A small but engaged audience remained at the community center to hear her comments. McDaniel’s opponent, Paul Petrauskas, also an independent, declined to participate in the forum.
McDaniel listed as accomplishments: the opening of a new fire station in Orlean; a cellular transmission tower in Hume that’s about to go up; a well coming into service in Marshall; implementation of the Marshall Code to guide changes to the community’s building code; a Marshall Main Street beautification project of sidewalk, lighting and landscaping improvements that should get underway next year; the opening of a park on donated land along the Rappahannock River, and progress on broadband expansion.
She acknowledged that Marshall’s geology complicates its ability to provide a perfect water solution, and the area’s topography makes providing broadband coverage difficult.
“It’s been a tough road. If it was easier, earlier boards would have done it,” said McDaniel of bringing broadband service to more of Fauquier.
The county has $20 million in its capital improvement projects five-year budget for broadband.
“We needed to make an investment and offer incentives” to get a company involved. The county supervisors in September approved an agreement with Data Stream to erect six telecommunications towers, partially funded through the PATH Foundation. The county will get 10 percent back from subscriber fees.
“The county needs to be innovative, creative and take a risk” to get broadband service, McDaniel said.
