Just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a report of a man brandishing a firearm in the 8300 block of West Main Street in Marshall. Deputies found and arrested the man they believed brandished the weapon -- Timothy Harrell, 32, of Markham -- but did not find the firearm.
Later in the day, the sheriff's office received word that a firearm had been stolen during a residential burglary on Winchester Road in Marshall. By the next day, detectives in the Criminal Investigations Division had successfully connected the two incidents.
Sgt. Dawn Arrington of the FCSO reported, “Detectives quickly recognized the connection between the two events and canvassed the Marshall area. By midday on Thursday, July 14, detectives had conducted multiple interviews and reviewed video footage from surveillance cameras. Their investigation ultimately led to the recovery of the stolen firearm, which was found hidden beneath an abandoned building located in the area where Timothy Harrell was arrested by patrol deputies the previous day.”
She added, “The thorough investigation by the responding patrol deputies, along with the swift follow-up efforts by detectives, yielded the recovery of a stolen firearm left for anyone to find.”
Harrell has been charged with brandishing a firearm. He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. Further investigation could lead to more charges, Arrington said.
Anyone with information about these incidents may contact Det. Bream at 540-422-8670 or the Crime Solvers Hotline at 540-349-1000. A caller's identity can remain anonymous.
