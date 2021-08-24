Maria Embrey, pleading guilty to accessory to murder after the fact, will serve no more jail time

As part of a plea bargain, Maria Embrey of Stephen’s City pleaded guilty Monday morning to a Class 1 misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact in a felony for her part in the murder of Kelly Gray of Bealeton on June 18, 2020. The original charge of accessory after the fact in a homicide was a Class 6 felony. Jayme Yowell, assistant commonwealth’s attorney, who appeared in court Monday for Amy Cassandra, senior assistant commonwealth’s attorney, agreed to the plea agreement for the prosecution.
Circuit Court Judge Richard Porter sentenced Embrey to 12 months in jail, with four months suspended. Because Embrey, 41, has already served eight months in jail, she will not have to return to incarceration, her attorney, Lisa Caruso, confirmed. She will be placed on probation for 12 months, pay court costs and will have to perform 100 hours of community service, said Porter.
Embrey’s son James Embrey III, 20, also from Stephen’s City, was granted bail on May 13; he is charged with accessory after the fact in a homicide. He will be back in court on Sept. 9 to enter a plea regarding those charges.
On June 17, almost a year to the day after Kelly Gray was stabbed to death in her Bealeton apartment, a jury found Melody Glascock, 55, of Linden, guilty of Gray's murder.
The same jury that convicted Glascock sentenced her to life in prison. The jury also sentenced Glascock to an additional 80 years in prison for soliciting a third party to kill both Gray and her husband, Chris Gray. The life sentence for first-degree murder and the 40-year sentences for each count of soliciting another to commit murder are the maximum sentences for each charge.
Maria Embrey testified at a hearing on June 20, 2020 that she and her son accompanied Glascock to purchase the presumed murder weapon and drove Glascock to the scene of the murder. Video surveillance footage showed Glascock and both Embreys at the Bealeton apartment building at the time of the murder.
However, Maria Embrey denied knowing beforehand that Glascock intended to kill Gray.
Embrey testified at Glascock’s trial that after the murder, Glascock had exited the Grays’ apartment, returned to the car and bragged about murdering Kelly Gray. “She said ‘the b---- is dead.’ She said, ‘I killed her.’ She said if I say anything, ‘I’ll f--- you up too.’”
Kelly Gray’s husband testified during Glascock’s trial that he and his wife were in a three-way romantic relationship with a woman who was previously romantically involved with Glascock, he said. He testified he was away from the apartment at the time of the murder to run errands and returned to find his wife unresponsive and bleeding on the floor of their apartment.
The criminal complaint filed by investigators against Glascock alleged that, in addition to asking a man to kill both Kelly Gray and Kelly Gray’s husband on Glascock’s behalf, Glascock approached another woman June 18 and “asked for a knife to commit a murder of Kelly Gray.” The complaint said the woman Glascock approached refused to offer any assistance.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.