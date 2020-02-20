Friends of SAFE will stage the second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball on Saturday, Feb. 22. The event will be held at The Culpeper Center, 137 S. Main St., Culpeper from 7 to 11 p.m., featuring music, a live and silent auction and culinary specialties from the area’s best chefs in Culpeper and surrounding counties.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the continuing renovation and operation of a second shelter that was recently donated to SAFE, as well as help to support other ongoing programs.
Founded 39 years ago, SAFE provides programs that serve men, women, and children who are victims of domestic and sexual abuse in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
Support for the Mardi Gras can be in the form of financial sponsorship of the event, the donation of a silent auction item and/or ticket sales. Tickets ($75 each, including a mask & 1 drink ticket) can be purchased online at Flavor on Main, Cameleer or Green Roost in Culpeper or online at www.safejourneys.org/events.
