March for Racial Justice aims to ‘keep the conversation going’

A small but dedicated group of activists held a "march for racial justice" Saturday afternoon in Warrenton. The march was organized by Jasmine Morton, who organized a similar protest in May 2020. During that protest, about 250 protesters gathered in Courthouse Square in downtown Warrenton to decry the death of George Floyd of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd was killed in police custody by an officer kneeling on his neck, suffocating him. Since then, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Arleena Allen, Morton’s friend and fellow organizer two years ago, helped out with this year’s event by spreading the word on social media, but couldn’t be at the June 3 march since she has since moved.
Black Lives Matter Vigils for Action have been held every Saturday in Courthouse Square since, but Morton said she feels it is important to continue the conversation about racial justice, particularly among high school and college-aged people. “One of the goals is to engage more young people,” and help them find a way to feed into other organizations, said Morton.
In her announcement about the march, Morton wrote, "Despite the negative backlash, skepticism and threats, this has not deterred us from keeping the BLM conversation alive within Fauquier. This year, we have many other issues to bring to the table that affect not only the Black community but women, Latinx, Asians and Pacific Islanders, Native Americans, LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized groups. Topics such as firearm regulation and equitable health care have gone without proper legislation for far too long. Although Black Lives Matter was founded to draw attention to issues within the Black community, so many others are experiencing similar struggles that deserve to be addressed.”
Before the 30 or so marchers stepped onto the sidewalk on Saturday, Linda White reminded those assembled how the racial integration process unfolded in Fauquier. White said that when she was in eighth grade, she had a choice to make: attend the “Black” high school at Taylor (now Taylor Middle School) or choose Fauquier High. She said she chose Fauquier because students at Taylor had to make do with substandard learning materials and opportunities. “I know for a fact that Taylor had second-hand books, books with pages missing.”
White remembered though, that the teachers at Taylor were extremely dedicated to their students. “I met someone a couple of years ago who went to Taylor. He had had no plans to go to college, but the guidance counselor at Taylor told him, ‘Oh, you are going to college,’ and helped make it happen.”
White told the small crowd about a sit-in that was held by the students at Fauquier High School to protest the fact that Black girls who tried out for the cheerleading squad had been rejected for the all-white team. “I was 17 in 1969. There were Black and white students sitting in front of the school. They took all our names, saying that they needed to know who was there in case there was a fire. They used that list to suspend us for two weeks for participating in the sit-in.”
White remembered that her mother was at work that day. “When the paper came out, there’s my big ole brown face on the front page. My mom was so mortified.”
She said that some Black students had a very rough time that year. “Some of the Black boys, they just dropped out of school.”
Saturday’s marchers had a police escort down Main Street and around a corner to Lee Street and then Culpeper Street. A Warrenton police car separated the small band of marchers from a couple of counter-protesters who followed behind.
