Restaurants and other food service facilities can now open for indoor table service – at 50% capacity – under Phase 2 of Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to lift restrictions imposed during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Phase 1, which limited table service to outdoor spaces, began on May 15. Phase 2 began on Friday in most of the state, excluding Richmond and some localities in Northern Virginia.
“It’s been busy. It seems like a lot of people want to get out,” said David Disbrow, a manager at Black Bear Bistro in Old Town Warrenton, on Monday. He said that, while the restaurant was busy this weekend, demand for indoor seating was limited; he attributed this to the nice weather and the expanded outdoor seating on Main Street facilitated by Town of Warrenton staff last month. “Even when it’s hot, I think people just really want to be outside.”
Nearby Deja Brew Café had a similar experience, said owner Nicole Guskiewicz. “Indoor seating did make a big difference. Sales were very good this weekend, much better than previous weeks. However, customers still really like the new outdoor seating,” she said. She added that the outdoor seating areas, which utilize parking spaces on Main Street, have proved popular with customers. “I would love to do the outdoor seating from spring to fall again next year,” Guskiewicz said.
Old Bust Head Brewing Company, a taproom in the former Vint Hill Farms Station complex, was one of the food service facilities whose indoor dining area remained closed. Julie Broaddus, the brewery’s co-owner, said that the facility’s proximity to Prince William County – that county has had a much higher rate of COVID-19 cases than Fauquier - was a major factor in the decision to continue the outdoor-only model, as many customers and employees come from Northern Virginia.
Broaddus said that the brewery is utilizing the large outdoor spaces around the brewery for seating, including a large covered space behind the building. “We had a great weekend. For now, I don’t think it’s hurting us” not to have indoor seating, she said. The taproom will reopen, she said, “as soon as we feel it is safe for our employees.”
Even as sales of draft beer have plummeted as bars have been forced to closed during the pandemic, Broaddus said she and staff are working to make the most of the situation. “That part’s not fun, but we’re getting better at all the things we do,” she said. By the end of the month, for example, another large outdoor seating area in the plaza outside the brewery will be open to customers.
Neal Wavra, the co-owner of Field & Main Restaurant in Marshall, said his restaurant is following a similar approach, and plans to wait until next month to re-introduce indoor seating. “We do have outdoor seating that is available for use by our patrons who wish to stay and enjoy their meal,” he said.
Grioli’s, an Italian restaurant in Bealeton, is still limited to outdoor seating as the dining room is being remodeled, said manager Stephanie Simon. “We were just taking the opportunity while we didn’t have customers [inside]” to improve the space, she said. The work should be done soon, she said, and the dining room will then reopen to customers.
Kia Nersi, who owns Orlean Market & Pub in Orlean, said that the dining room has opened, but that the main attraction is the 3 acres around the restaurant that have been set up to accommodate customers. “We’ve really been taking advantage of our outdoor spaces,” he said. “We do offer inside seating, but we aren’t pushing that.”
Instead, Nersi said, the focus has been on creating a “tailgate-style” environment, where – weather permitting – guests can enjoy the space and kids can roam more freely. He plans to add more umbrellas and other amenities outside soon to accommodate picnics.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
