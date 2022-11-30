Administrators at half of Fauquier County public schools say they are unable to provide sufficient mental-health support for students and staff, according to a recent report on school safety and climate presented recently at a school board meeting.
Even so, students say their schools’ security staff makes them feel safe, and they believe adults at school “truly care” about them.
The report, presented by Nicholas Napolitano, executive director of Student Services and Special Education, was a summary of four school safety surveys and inspections conducted in 2021 and 2022.
School board members praised the thoroughness of the report and planned to discuss student behavior during a planning summit Nov. 30.
At the high-school level, 41.2% of students said that they felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row and that those feelings led them to stop some of their usual activities. That’s a little more than 1% higher than the state average.
Student mental health is an ongoing concern that may, in part, reflect difficulties hiring school counselors, Napolitano said. To help, every high school this year for the first time has its own social worker. “They are there to support students,” Napolitano said. “They are also there to support families.” Other social workers split their time between elementary and middle schools.
“It’s not just a community-wide issue,” said Renee Norden, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Fauquier County and a member of the Safety School Audit Committee for Fauquier schools. “It’s a national issue. We have a dearth of mental health providers, and there is no easy solution to that.
“During the pandemic, mental-health professionals in general left [the profession] and didn’t come back nationwide,” Norden said.
Norden outlined steps Fauquier schools to address student mental health. Those include:
Teen Mental Health First Aid. In 10th grade, three 90-minute class periods during driver’s education courses are aimed at helping students recognize signs and symptoms of mental distress in their classmates, to learn how to talk about it and to learn how to approach a trusted adult.
Youth Mental Health First Aid. This class helps teachers recognize and talk to students who may be experiencing mental-health issues. The class lasts eight hours.
“We need to do more work,” Norden said. “We need to focus not only on our youth, but our families,” Norden said. “We need to be comfortable talking about it. We need to take the stigma out,” she said.
Safety at school
The report noted that all middle and high schools in the Fauquier division have school resource officers, or SROs, who are employees of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. They carry guns and enforce local, state and federal laws.
In addition, all high schools and elementary schools have school security officers, or SSOs, employed by the school division. They carry guns and train with the sheriff’s office but can only enforce school policies.
Two elementary schools, Claude Thompson and Mary Walter, have SROs instead of SSOs because they are located farther from law-enforcement hubs.
In addition to ensuring the physical safety of students, SSOs and SROs also work to develop relationships with students.
Threat assessments
A total of 172 threat assessments were conducted on students at Fauquier public schools during the 2021-22 school year. Threat assessments are conducted when students threaten themselves or others. For example, Napolitano said a threat assessment would be conducted if one student said to another, “I’m going to kill you.”
Upon hearing about the threat, a team would delve into the details, including whether that student had made similar threats in the past. “Or was the student just saying that because they were stressed in the moment?” Napolitano said.
Earlier this year, a teenager drove a stolen car with a gun in the glove box into the parking lot at Kettle Run High School, triggering a partial lockdown at four schools, including Kettle Run. That student would not have undergone a threat assessment because he had been expelled prior to the incident, he said. The boy was arrested.
Threats are classified on a scale of 1 to 5, with 1 being a “critical/imminent” threat and 5 being a routine threat. No critical threats were identified during the 2021-22 school year, Napolitano said.
Cameras
In Fauquier high schools and middle schools, the biggest gaps in school safety are the quality and location of security cameras, according to the report. “I would say in the last three to four years, the number of cameras that each school has received has increased substantially,” he said. Fauquier schools are upgrading cameras for clearer pictures. At elementary schools, school administrators are concerned about bus drop-off areas that are “dangerous” because of traffic, as well as a lack of secure vestibules (controlled entries) at some schools.
Bullying
A fight at Auburn Middle School in April 2022 shined a spotlight on bullying at Fauquier schools. What school officials said was a "fight" between two students led the sheriff's office to pursue action in juvenile court against one of the students.
Teasing and bullying were common concerns among administrators during the 2022-23 school year. Moving into the current school year, protocols are in place not only to address but to document and analyze the incidents. In the past, bullying and harassment paperwork was completed when problems arose, but the school division did not have a formal way to easily track the data.
This year, administrators are entering information into a digital form that can be easily sorted to analyze time, place and incidents. That will help address specific issues at each school, the report says.
