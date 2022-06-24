A Gainesville man will face a grand jury next month, charged with felony manslaughter in a March 24 head-on traffic crash north of Delaplane that killed one person and severely injured another. A judge in Fauquier County General District Court ruled June 22 that there is enough evidence for the case to move forward.
Kevin Hagan, 67, was driving southbound on U.S. 17 when he “attempted to pass another southbound vehicle, crossed a solid centerline, and collided head-on” with a northbound vehicle occupied by Daniel and Marcella Shomette, of Boyce, according to the Virginia State Police. Daniel Shomette, 57, died at the scene and Marcella Shomette, 58, suffered life-threatening injuries. About a dozen members of the Shomettes’ family were present at the June 22 hearing; one woman sobbed throughout the 45 minutes of testimony.
Two law enforcement officers testified that Hagan showed signs of intoxication at the scene and that he told them that he was coming from a professional event at a brewery in Centreville. (Hagan did not testify during the hearing.) Hagan is charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter under a statute specifically for cases where the incident occurred “as a result of driving under the influence.” If convicted, Hagan faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum 20-year sentence.
Virginia State Trooper T.B. Ralls testified that Hagan told him at the scene that he had consumed “two darks beers … about two hours before” the crash. Hagan then failed three field sobriety tests; two alcohol breath tests found that Hagan had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10, over the legal limit in Virginia, Ralls testified.
Fauquier County Deputy Vanessa Breedlove testified that she helped Hagan, who was not significantly injured, out of his vehicle and observed an “odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person” and that Hagan “had bloodshot, glassy eyes.”
Both Ralls and Breedlove testified that Hagan appeared confused about his whereabouts. Hagan initially told Breedlove that “he was going home to Centreville from Centreville,” the deputy testified. Hagan later told her that he had been “turned around” trying to get home and had missed an interstate exit, she added.
But Hagan, who lives in Gainesville, was about 28 miles and five exits west of his home. Ralls testified that the rural stretch of U.S. 17 where the crash occurred is nowhere near any viable route to get from Centreville, which is 10 to 15 miles east of Gainesville, to Hagan’s residence. When he spoke to Hagan at the scene, Ralls testified that Hagan “stated he didn’t know what happened” and that Hagan thought that he was traveling northbound.
Hagan’s attorney, Mark Williams, did not present any evidence on Hagan’s behalf. But in his redirect of Ralls, Williams pressed the trooper on whether the impact of the crash could have caused Hagan to behave in a confused manner also consistent with intoxication. Williams asked Ralls whether there is any “objective standard to determine whether someone passes or fails” a field sobriety test; Ralls responded that he relies on his training to evaluate the tests.
The prosecutors, Roshni Dhillon and Nichole Geisenhof, also played a recording of a 911 call initiated by an automated system. In the recording, a voice of a man who later identified himself as Hagan said, “I think it was only one car,” when asked by the dispatcher whether any other vehicles were involved in the crash.
“Just you?” the dispatcher asked.
“Yeah,” Hagan responded.
Prosecutors also played a recording of a 911 call from a truck driver just after the crash involving Hagan occurred. In the recording, the caller can be heard saying that a southbound vehicle on U.S. 17 “came into our lane and then swerved over” moments before the truck driver witnessed a crash in his rearview mirror. The caller told the dispatcher that it was “probably a drunk driver,” adding, “He swerved into my lane, man, and it was scary.” While still on the phone, the truck driver turned around and returned to the scene of the crash, telling the dispatcher that it was the same crash he witnessed in his mirror.
At least two other people witnessed the crash from vehicles driving behind the Shomettes, prosecutors said, but those witnesses did not testify June 22. “You’ve seen just a small portion of the commonwealth’s evidence and the commonwealth’s case,” Geisenhof said.
A grand jury next convenes July 25 in Fauquier County Circuit Court. If indicted by the grand jury, Hagan’s case will be adjudicated in circuit court.
