Some say it sounds like a low roar combined with a tinny, high-pitched whir. Others say it’s like sitting beside a fan that never stops spinning. However they describe it, residents of Great Oak, a subdivision of 291 homes outside Manassas, say they’ve had enough of the annoying and constant buzz emanating from four Amazon Web Service data centers recently constructed between Prince William Parkway and Godwin Drive.
Lori Haskell and her husband moved to Great Oak from New Hampshire three years ago without any idea that they’d soon be living beside data centers. Their first clue came in 2020 when loud explosions that seemingly came out of nowhere repeatedly shook the ground beneath their home, leaving cracks in their foundation, patio and even in an interior wall.
“My husband called me one day at work and said, ‘I don’t know what’s happening, but the house just shook,’” she recalled. “And this went on and on and on.”
Haskell said she finally called the fire department and found out the blasting was the result of the Amazon data centers being built next door. The construction required blasting to break through hard rock beneath the soil. Now that the building is complete, Haskell said, they are left with something almost as bad: the constant noise.
“If I’m outside, it’s a constant humming. It sounds like I’m next to a highway,” she said. “I wish it wasn’t brought to my attention because now it’s driving me crazy.”
“It’s like sitting next to a huge blowing fan,” said John Biess, who lives about a block away from the Haskells on Winged Elm Circle. “And you can hear a buzzing whir; like there’s a separate, smaller fan as well. It’s a lower pitch and a higher pitch.”
Biess and his wife, Gloria Capriotti, have lived in their home for 30 years and have put a lot of work into their lawn and gardens, even installing a few koi ponds. But they say they no longer spend much time outside.
“Going outside isn’t pleasant. … It can’t be enjoyed at all,” Biess said. “The only escape I have is if I have the TV turned up.”
Capriotti said the noise has left her feeling stressed out and constantly on edge.
“My personality has changed. I have become a snapping turtle with my husband,” she said. “Noise does that to human beings. … What’s upsetting is that there’s no escape from this noise. I can’t imagine spending my remaining years listening to this dreadful noise. We feel victimized.”
Dale Browne, the president of the Great Oak Homeowners Association, is a U.S. Navy submarine veteran and retired computer science engineer of 40 years who has helped oversee the construction of data centers in his professional career. He said he had no idea the data centers were being built so close to his neighborhood until he heard the blasting two years ago. Complaints about the noise started in April.
At first, Browne said, he couldn’t hear the noise from his own home, which is also on Winged Elm Circle but further away from the data centers. When he drove closer to the neighborhood’s entrance on Godwin Drive, where the homes are only about 600 feet from the Amazon buildings, he heard it loud and clear.
“When I came over to hear it, I was alarmed,” he said.
Browne describes the sound as a mechanical buzz of a varying pitch on top of a low roar. The neighborhood is close to other sources of noise, including traffic on Prince William Parkway and the Manassas Airport. But the data center noise is different, Browne said.
“This is just a constant thing, and it’s at an annoying frequency,” he said. “People say it’s irritating. … People say it bothers them physically.” Once you hear it, he adds: “You can’t unhear it.”
Amazon: Data center noise below county limits
Browne says he and his neighbors were initially nervous about going public with their data center noise woes. They are concerned about their home values and hoped they could work quietly with Prince William County and Amazon officials to rectify the problem. But after waiting two months for the first meeting, Browne shared his concerns during citizens’ time at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting in July.
Since then, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, has asked county staff to look into possible changes to the county’s noise ordinance. For residential areas, the county’s ordinance limits noise to 60 decibels during the daytime (defined as 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends and holidays) and to 55 decibels at night. In industrial areas, however, noise of up to 79 decibels is allowed in the daytime and up to 72 decibels at night.
Here's what that means in common terms: A “normal conversation” generally registers at about 60 decibels, while sound from a washing machine or a dishwasher is about 70 decibels. A reading of 79 decibels is akin to the sound of a gas-powered lawn mower, which can register up to 85 decibels. Anything over 70 decibels is generally annoying, and anything over 80 can cause hearing loss, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Small differences in decibel readings can mean big differences in the intensity of sound, however. Perceived sound about doubles with every three additional decibel points.
Although Great Oak abuts an industrial area, the county’s residential noise limits apply. But the county’s noise ordinance exempts air conditioning units from having to meet the lower nighttime limit. That’s an issue because the Great Oak residents say the bothersome noise is coming from the data centers’ cooling fans, which they say are situated behind louvered openings at the top of the buildings, which both circulate air to cool the computer servers and emit the noise.
“Data center cooling equipment is significantly larger and louder than residential human comfort systems,” Browne said. “Removing industrial AC from the Prince William County ordinance exemption is a three-word change.”
Still more challenging for the residents, however, is that Amazon conducted a 48-hour sound study at Great Oak last month that showed that the average noise level detected from the data centers was within the county’s noise limits for residential areas. Amazon shared those results with the residents during their last meeting on Aug. 5, Browne said.
