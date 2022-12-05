Tony Darrell Payne, 41, of Manassas, faces multiple charges after a high-speed chase with law enforcement that started in Bealeton on Dec. 3, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department.
Payne is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. The release said he was charged with two counts of felony eluding an officer; two counts of reckless driving; driving with a revoked or suspended license; failure to control vehicle; obstruction; reckless driving; destruction of property, and assault and battery.
At approximately 3:17 p.m. Saturday, Fauquier County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop on a silver two-door vehicle that was allegedly being driven erratically at the intersection of Catlett Road and James Madison Highway in Bealeton.
The driver did not stop but stayed on Catlett Road until he made a U-turn and proceeded toward James Madison Highway. The driver continued driving "very fast" on James Madison Highway south toward Culpeper County, according to the press release.
The pursuit continued south on James Madison Highway until a Virginia State Trooper used “stop sticks”— tire deflation devices — at U.S. 15 and Brandy Road. The driver continued southbound, taking the exit ramp onto U.S. 15. That’s when Culpeper County sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit.
The driver next turned right onto Ira Hoffman Lane and began driving on the wrong side of the road. Deputies from both counties followed the driver on the correct side of the road, alerting oncoming traffic. A Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy positioned a cruiser at the intersection of Ira Hoffman Lane and Goodwin Lane. The fleeing driver crashed into the patrol vehicle, said the press release.
The driver, identified as Tony Darrell Payne, was taken into custody
