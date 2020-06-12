A Manassas man was arrested after police found evidence of two stolen vehicles and a breaking and entering incident in The Plains Wednesday.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on June 10 on Creels Lane off of Hopewell Road. The investigation led to the discovery of an additional vehicle theft at a nearby residence and a breaking and entering at that location, he said.
Deputies located both vehicles and identified a suspect.
Anthony Shelton, 41, of Manassas, has been charged with two counts felony unauthorized use, one count felony breaking and entering, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor destruction of property. Shelton was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.